ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers cruise past the Newark Pilots with a 12-0 shutout win in 7 innings.

For the 3rd time this season, the Elmira Pioneers defeated the Newark Pilots. The Pioneers crushed the Pilots 12-0, on Saturday. Elmira pushed through a slow start and added 6 runs to a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning before piling on 5 more in the next 2 frames.

The Pioneer bats served them well, with 3 batters notching multiple RBIs. Matt Granato was a perfect 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and runs, while Nick Montagna added 2 RBIs on 2 hits. Horseheads grad Frank Wayman went 1 for 3 and delivered a 3-run double in the 4th inning.

On the mound, Pios pitching was impressive. Elmira’s hurlers allowed 5 hits on the night, struck out 11, and held the Pilots scoreless. Elmira’s Devin Murray has enjoyed pitching against the Pilots in 2023, the Michigan native struck out 10 in Saturday’s game, but has been dominant in 3 appearances.

Murray has only pitched against the Pilots this season; throwing 14 innings, winning 2, saving 1, striking out 21, and allowing 8 hits. Newark hitters bat under .200 against Murray and have not registered a run.

Elmira returns to Dunn Field for a Father’s Day match-up against the non-league Buffalo Diesel at 4:05 p.m.