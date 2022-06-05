ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tarp Skunks would jump out to an early lead and stay in front for a win at Dunn Field on Sunday.

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks defeated the Elmira Pioneers 9-6 at historic Dunn Field in front of an announced attendance of 2,999 fans. Jamestown scored three runs in the second inning and added two more runs in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Pios got on the board on an RBI double to left in the bottom of the fourth inning by Joe Muzio to cut the lead to 5-1. Jonny Wall and Ethan Errera delivered RBI singles as Elmira added three more runs in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 6-4.

RBI singles in the seventh by Yogi Hartigan and two more in the ninth by Jack Davis and Derek Benzinger helped the Tarp Skunks stay in front for the win. Muzio went 3-for-5 at the plate for the Pios with a run scored and an RBI.

The Elmira Pioneers (0-3) return to action on Tuesday when they host the Niagara Power at Dunn Field at 7:00 p.m.