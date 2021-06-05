Pioneers earn comeback win against Outlaws

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers erased an early deficit and would go on to pick up their first home win of the season on Saturday.

Elmira defeated the Oneonta Outlaws 7-4. Isaiah Corry hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning for Oneonta that gave the Outlaws a 4-0 lead. Sam Polanco layed down a bunt down the first base line for an RBI single for the Pioneers in the third inning to cut the lead to 4-1. Elmira Notre Dame grad Ryess Youmans delivered a go-ahead three-run double to left field to give Elmira a 6-4 lead. Kevin Serrano allowed just one hit and struck out nine in five innings of relief to earn the win.

The Elmira Pioneers (2-1) host the Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.