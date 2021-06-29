Pioneers eye strong second half of season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are nearing the halfway point of their season.

The Pioneers are 13-9 this season and are in second place in the PGCBL West Division. Elmira enters play on Tuesday two and a half games back of the Jamestown Tarp Skunks for first place and are looking to half a big second half of their season. “A lot of success early on and we’re hoping to keep that going for the second half,” said Elmira Pioneers pitcher Billy Wildeman.

The Pios averaged seven runs a game in their first 22 games and have had some big innings at the plate this season. ” I think the hitters are doing a great job right now putting up a lot of runs per game,” said Elmira Pioneers catcher Gil Merod.

Elmira second baseman South Trimble says the team has gelled well together. ” After I feel like the first couple of games we’ve all been playing together and we’re all college guys so we all know we can play the game the right way at a high level,” said Trimble.

The Elmira Pioneers host the Newark Pilots on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.