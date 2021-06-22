Pioneers fall at home to Outlaws

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers were dealt a loss at Dunn Field on Tuesday.

The Pioneers lost to the Oneonta Outlaws 4-2. Donovan Montgomery hit an RBI single to left center field in the first inning to give Elmira an early 1-0 lead. The Outlaws went in front in the third inning on a go-ahead two-run single to center by Keoni Coloma. The Pioneers would tied the game at two in the bottom half of the third on a ground rule double to left center by Cam Hill. Oneonta would regain the lead for good in the fourth inning on a wild pitch and Mario Demera hit an RBI single to put the Outlaws up 4-2. Kieran Finnegan allowed two unearned runs while striking out eight in six innings of work to earn the win for Oneonta.

The Elmira Pioneers (10-6) host the Newark Pilots on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.