BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers saw their 3-game win streak end in Batavia.

The Batavia Muckdogs defeated the Elmira Pioneers at Dwyer Stadium, on Saturday. Batavia and Elmira played even through the 4th inning with big pitching performances on both sides. Joseph Keldsen tossed 6 innings for Elmira, giving up 6 hits and 3 runs, but striking out 4. Ryan Kinney showed up in a big way for the Muckdogs, throwing 8 innings with 9 strikeouts. Kinney allowed just 1 hit from the Pios, as well as 2 runs.

Elmira found themselves down 4-0 by the 8th, with no hits. The Pios attempted to make a late charge, scoring 2 runs in the 9th inning with Matt Granato and Joe Muzio. Jake Kelleher was the only other Elmira player to record a hit.

The Pioneers will look for some immediate revenge against Batavia, on Sunday. Elmira is slated to host the Muckdogs for a doubleheader, beginning at 4:05 p.m.