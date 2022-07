ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brilliance Sox had a big first inning on their way to a win against the Pioneers on Sunday.

The Elmira Pioneers lost a non-league game against the Washington Brilliance Sox 13-3 at Dunn Field. The Sox jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning. Frank Podkul hit a three-run double to left center for Washington to give the Brilliance Sox a 3-0 lead.

The two teams will square off again at Dunn Field on Monday at 7:00 pm.