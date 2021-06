ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers were supposed to be in action at historic Dunn Field on Saturday but Mother Nature had other plans.

Elmira’s scheduled game against the Geneva Red Wings was postponed due to rain. The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday at Dunn Field when they host the Jamestown Tarp Skunks at 4:05 p.m.

The Elmira Pioneers are off to a 9-5 start this season and entered play on Saturday a half game back of Jamestown for first place in the PGCBL West Division.