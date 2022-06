ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers returned to the win column at home on Saturday night.

The Elmira Pioneers erased a 6-2 deficit in the fifth inning and rallied past the Jamestown Tarp Skunks for a 9-6 win at historic Dunn Field on Saturday. The Pios snapped a two-game skid with the win and improve to 7-9 this season in the PGCBL.

The Elmira Pioneers are on the road against the Niagara Power on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Check out the highlights from Dunn Field.