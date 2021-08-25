Pioneers ranked sixth in the nation in average attendance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have cracked the top ten in the nation in average attendance among summer collegiate teams.

The Pios are ranked sixth in the nation in average attendance. Elmira averaged 2,372 fans per game at Dunn Field this season. The Pioneers also led the PGCBL in average attendance this season. Over 40,000 fans attended games at the historic ballpark during the 2021 season.

The Elmira Pioneers made their return at Dunn Field this season after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.