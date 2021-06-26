Pioneers return to win column against Niagara

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers returned to the win column at Dunn Field on Friday.

The Pioneers bounced back from a 6-1 loss on the road to Niagara on Thursday to defeat the Power at home on Friday 6-3. Dom Popa hit a go-ahead two-run single for the Pios in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Elmira a 4-3 lead. Donovan Montgomery delivered a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it a 5-3 game. Nate Scott made the start for Elmira and allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings and struck out seven.

The Elmira Pioneers (12-7) are on the road against the Batavia Muckdogs on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.