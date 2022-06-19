ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios got off to a fast start on their way to a win at Dunn Field on Sunday.

The Elmira Pioneers scored six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat the New York Thunder 14-4 in a non-league contest at the historic ballpark. Joe Olsavsky hit a two-run triple and Corning’s Mason Smith had a base hit to drive in two runs for the Pios in the first inning. Sayre’s Nic Ficarro delivered a two-run triple in the second inning to give the Pioneers a 9-1 lead.

The Elmira Pioneers return to play in the PGCBl on the road against the Auburn DoubleDays on Monday at 7:05 p.m.