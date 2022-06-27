ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers were victorious in a non-league contest at home on Monday.

The Elmira Pioneers defeated the Finger Lakes All-Stars 6-4 at Dunn Field. Corning’s Zack Nelson hit a double in the second inning and would later score on a wild pitch to give Finger Lakes a 1-0 lead. The Pios would answer right back with five runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Elmira native Zack Odum put the Pioneers on the scoreboard with an opposite field RBI single to right to tie the game at 1. Kevin Serrano would add an RBI single and a two-run single by Joe Olsavsky gave Elmira a 5-1 lead.

The Elmira Pioneers host the Oneonta Outlaws in a PGCBL contest on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.