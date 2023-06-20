ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers celebrated Military Appreciation Night with a win over Batavia.

Dunn Field was donned in Stars and Stripes, on Tuesday. The Pioneers earned a 4-1 win over Batavia, following pregame festivities, featuring local Military Veterans and plenty of American Flags.

In the game, the Muckdogs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 1st. Batavia’s Adam Agresti opened the scoring with an RBI single for his only hit of the night. The Pios gained the lead in the bottom of the 3rd, scoring on 3-straight wild pitches. Elmira added an insurance run in the 8th from a John Schroeder RBI double.

The Pioneers were led on offense by a 2-hit night from Cooper Smith and 2 runs in a 1 for 3 performance for PGCBL West Player of the Week Matt Granato. On the mound, Addison native Bradyn Coletta got the start. Coletta threw 5 innings, struck out 4, and allowed 1 run. Christian Zilli closed out the game for Elmira with 3 strikeouts and 0 runs allowed in 4 innings.

The Pios next play Geneva at home, on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.