HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen and Elmira Pioneers both fall in tough games.

Friday night was a rough one for the Hitmen and Pioneers. The Hitmen fell to Hornell 16-7, despite a multi-hit, 3 RBI, night from Haverling’s A.J. Brotz. Brotz and Horseheads grad Riley Loomis each added a run to the effort, but Hornell powered past the Hitmen late. Hornell scored 13 runs in the final 4 innings, which was kicked-off by Matt Wessels 3-run home run in the 6th.

In the PGCBL, the Elmira Pioneers were bested by the Auburn Doubledays, 10-0, on the road in 8 innings.

The Pioneers will next head to Batavia for a 6:35 p.m. game, on Saturday. The Horseheads Hitmen will look for redemption tomorrow in a doubleheader. The Hitmen host Cortland, with game 1 beginning at 4 p.m.