ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers claim a win, while the Horseheads Hitmen fell in their home finale.

In the PGCBL, the Elmira Pioneers cruised past the Auburn Doubledays, 5-1. Elmira closed the gap to the first spot in the PGCBL West with the win. The Pios saw a balanced effort on the field, scoring 4 runs in the 3rd and an insurance run in the 6th. Cooper Smith led the way at the plate for Elmira, going 2 for 3 with a 2-RBI triple and a run. On the mound, Elmira was paced by Joseph Keldsen. Keldsen tossed 7 innings, striking out 6, and allowing just 1 run. Max Zentil capped off the effort with 2 scoreless innings, allowing a walk, and striking out 5.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen played for the final time at home in 2023. Horseheads fell to Genesee in their final home game of the year, 18-5 in 8 innings. By the 3rd inning, Genesee jumped ahead 5-0. The Rapids saw a 3-run home run from Dalton Cody. The home run was caught bare handed in highlight reel fashion by, Hitmen slugger Darryn Callahan’s dad. Despite the effort beyond the wall, the Rapids hit another home run in the next at bat, from Joshua Welsh. Horseheads responded to the scoring in the bottom half of the inning, thanks to an A.J. Brotz home run.

Genesee continued to pile on runs in the 4th and 6th innings. Eli MacDonald hit a 2-run blast in the 4th, while Spencer Crane hit a grand slam in the 6th. Down 12-3, the Hitmen looked to battle back, plating 2-runs on a Darryn Callahan homer in the 7th. Callahan led Horseheads with a 2 for 3 performance at the plate, and 3 RBIs. Brotz backed up Callahan, going 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. The Rapids spoiled the night for Horseheads, scoring 6-runs in the 8th, ending the game.

Horseheads will wrap up their 2023 season in Sherrill for a doubleheader tomorrow, beginning at 2 p.m. Elmira hits the road for a doubleheader at Newark tomorrow at 2 p.m.