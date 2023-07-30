ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers cruised past Jamestown to advance in the PGCBL Playoffs.

The Elmira Pioneers beat Jamestown 7-0, on Sunday. As a result of the win and an Auburn Doubledays upset of Batavia, the Pios will host the PGCBL West Division Championship. The Pioneers announced during Sunday’s game, that Monday’s PGCBL West title game will once again be free for all fans, courtesy of Blaze Brockway Contracting. Second seeded Elmira will host the Auburn Doubledays tomorrow at Dunn Field at 6:35 p.m. The winner of match up will advance to the PGCBL Championship Series, which begins on August 2nd. On Monday, Elmira will look for their 2nd-straght win and redemption over Auburn, who spoiled their regular season finale.

The Pios saw complete effort from their team in Sunday’s semi-final. Elmira kicked-off the scoring in grand fashion, with a solo home run from John Schroeder in the 1st. In the 4th, Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski extended the Pios lead with a 3-run home run. In the 6th, Charnetski capped off a 4 RBI day with an RBI single. The hometown favorite advanced to 2nd, then 3rd base on an error and wild pitch, following his hit. Another Jamestown wild pitch scored Spencer Aubin for the Pios 6th run, then Joe Muzio closed the offensive effort on a sacrifice fly.

As a part of the scoring, several Pioneers had big days on the scoresheet. Erik Charnetski went 2 for 3, with 4 RBIs on a 3-run homer and base hit. Schroder hit a home run as a part of a 2 hit day. Cooper Smith recorded 2 hits, and Kam Levesque went 3 for 4 with 2 runs.

On the mound, Gardner Meeks was nearly perfect for Elmira. Meeks started the game with 1 of his 10 strikeouts on the day. The Roanoke College pitcher tossed all 9 innings for the complete game shutout, allowing just 2 hits and a walk.

Tomorrow the Elmira Pioneers will host Auburn at Dunn Field in the PGCBL West Division Championship. The game will be free for all fans and begin at 6:35 p.m. Elmira last advanced to the PGCBL Championship in 2013. In 2013, the Pios fell to Amsterdam 2-1 in the championship series.