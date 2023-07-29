ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers gave fans plenty to cheer about, as they beat Newark in their regular season home finale.

The Elmira Pioneers beat the Newark Pilots 13-6, on Friday. The win gives the Pios a one game edge over Batavia for the top seed in the PGCBL West, as the Muckdogs did not have a game. Regardless of Batavia’s schedule, the Elmira win gives the Pioneers the advantage going into the final day of the regular season. If the Pioneers win their regular season finale in Auburn on Saturday, the team all but lock up the number 1 seed in the West for the PGCBL Playoffs. No matter the seeding, the Pios’ playoff game, on Sunday will be free for fans at Dunn Field.

In Friday night’s game, Elmira saw a great effort at the plate. The Pios took a 6-2 lead into the 3rd inning, following RBIs from Joe Muzio, Chris Bear, Dom Presto, and John Schroder. The quartet of players would handle most of the scoring, as Muzio delivered 3 RBIs, Schroeder notched 2, and Presto went 3 for 3 with 3 runs and an RBI. The Pios added 6 more runs in the 6th and 7th innings, pulling away from the Pilots. Muzio and Schroeder scored on Newark blunders in the field, then Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski broke the game open in the 7th with a 2-RBI single. Elmira scored their final run on a walk from Muzio.

The Pioneers travel to Auburn for their final regular season game, tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Final PGCBL Playoff seedings will be determined after the Elmira and Batavia games tomorrow night. Elmira will play their one-game playoff opener at home on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game is free for all fans.