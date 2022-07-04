ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios bounced back with a win against the Brilliance Sox on the Fourth of July.

The Elmira Pioneers returned to the win column with a 7-3 win in a non-league contest against the Washington Brilliance Sox on Monday at Dunn Field. The Sox defeated the Pioneers 13-3 on Sunday at the historic ball park. Ethan Errera hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second inning to give the Pios a 3-0 lead.

The Elmira Pioneers (10-11) return to play in the PGCBL at home on Tuesday against the Auburn DoubleDays at 7:00 p.m.