AUBURN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers fall to Auburn in their regular season finale, but claim the second seed in the PGCBL West Playoffs.

The Elmira Pioneers fell 1-0 to the Auburn Doubledays, on Saturday. The Doubledays shutout the Pios, while overcoming a great pitching effort from Nick Montagna, and a late threat in the 9th. With the win Auburn keeps their season alive, eliminating Niagara. The Doubledays will take on the top seeded Batavia Muckdogs in the PGCBL Western Division Semi-Final. The result places Elmira in the 2nd spot, setting up a playoff matchup with the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

Following Saturday’s regular season finale, the PGCBL Playoffs are set in the Western Division. On Sunday, the 2nd seeded Pioneers head home to Dunn Field, to host Jamestown in a one-game playoff. Fresh off of a win, the top seeded Muckdogs will host the Doubledays at Dwyer Stadium.

The winners of each single-game playoff will meet in the PGCBL West Division Championship, on Monday. That one-game playoff will take place at the home of the highest seeded team remaining. The PGCBL Championship will be decided in a 3-game series, between the East and West champions. The PGCBL Championship Series will begin with Game 1, on August 2nd.

Sunday’s Elmira Pioneers playoff game begins at 4 p.m. at Dunn Field. Admission is free for all fans.

Stick with 18 Sports on-air and online for the latest on the Elmira Pioneers and their chase for the PGCBL Championship.