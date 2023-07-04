JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Jamestown Tarp Skunks handed the Elmira Pioneers their 2nd-straight loss.

The Elmira Pioneers fell 6-2, to Jamestown, on Tuesday. The Tarp Skunks spoiled the Pios Independence Day celebrations with a hot start in the first 3 innings of the matchup. Scoring 2 runs in each of the first 3 frames, Jamestown jumped out to a 6-0 lead early. Elmira finally appeared on the board in the 4th, thanks to an RBI sac fly from Aidan Blake. In the 8th, Elmira Notre Dame grad Erik Charnetski utilized 2 consecutive wild pitches to reach 3rd base, then was hit in for a run by Matt Granato.

Jamestown was led by 3, 2-hit days at the plate from their batters. Jared Munoz led the Tarp Skunks with 2 RBIs, while Paul Catalano went 2 for 3. Big Flats, New York native Henry Juan turned in a big performance against his hometown team, going 2 for 4 with a run and RBI.

The Pios will stay on the road tomorrow night for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Auburn Doubledays. Elmira will then return home on Thursday for another game with Auburn at 6:35 p.m.