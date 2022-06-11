ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios have now won three straight games.

The Elmira Pioneers picked up an 8-2 win against the Niagara Power at Dunn Field on Saturday night for their third straight win. Bobby Marsh and Cooper Smith each hit RBI doubles in the fourth inning to give Elmira a 3-0 lead. Horseheads grad Frank Wayman hit a bases-clearing three-run triple in the seventh inning to give the Pioneers an 8-2 lead.

Wayman went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and had three RBI’s for the Pios. Tristan Ciampa made the start on the mound for Elmira and allowed just one run in six innings and struck out eight to earn the win.

The Elmira Pioneers (3-5) are on the road against the Jamestown Tarp Skunks on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.