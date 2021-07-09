Pios rally past Muckdogs to end 6-game losing streak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers ended their 6-game losing streak on Friday.

The Pioneers rallied past the Batavia Muckdogs 8-4 at Dunn Field. Mitch Fleming hit a two-run home run to left field in the second inning to give the Muckdogs a 2-0 lead. Fleming hit his second homer of game in the fourth inning with a solo blast to left to put Batavia up 3-0. The Pioneers would rally and take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run single by Bobby Marsh. Elmira added three more runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Emilien Pitre, Corning grad Trevor Henneman, and Dom Popa.

The Elmira Pioneers (14-13) are on the road against Batavia on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.