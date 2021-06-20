Pios roll past Tarp Skunks to move into tie for first place

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers moved into a tie for first place with a win at Dunn Field on Sunday.

The Pioneers rolled past the Jamestown Tarp Skunks 17-4 in seven innings because of the PGCBL mercy rule. The Tarp Skunks would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning by scoring on an error and a wild pitch. Elmira would answer back with a 9-run third inning to take a 9-2 lead. An RBI double by Elmilien Pitre put the Pios in front 4-2 and Dom Popa delivered an RBI single to put Elmira in front 5-2. Aaron Thomas cleared the bases with a 3-run double deep to center field to put the Pioneers in front 8-2.

The Pioneers move into a tie for first place with Jamestown in the PGCBL West Division with a record of 10-5. Elmira is on the road against the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday at 7:05 p.m.