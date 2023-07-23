NEWARK, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers split a doubleheader with Newark.

The Elmira Pioneers snagged one win from a doubleheader with the Newark Pilots, on Sunday. Elmira fell 12-11 to the Pilots in the first game, then rebounded with a 6-1 win in the nightcap. In game 1, the Pios jumped out to an 8-5 edge by the 4th inning. Newark responded quickly, outscoring Elmira over the next 2 innings and cutting the Pios lead to 1 run. In the 7th and final inning, Elmira plated a run, but Newark soared by with 3 in the bottom half to win.

In game 2, Elmira stormed ahead with a 3-run, 2nd inning. The 3-0 lead was capped off by an RBI single from Nick Bisaccia, for one of his 2 RBIs on the night. Newark’s Nick Payne scored the only Pilot’s run in the 4th, stealing home and cutting the lead to 3-1. In the 6th, the Pios landed the knockout blow. Elmira scored 3-runs off of an RBI single from Dom Presto, a wild pitch score from Ray Hernandez, and a scoring steal, also from Presto.

Elmira’s biggest performances on the night came from combined efforts on both sides of the plate. In game 1, Joe Schroeder plated 5 RBIs and 2 runs in a 2 for 3 effort, while Cooper Smith went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and a run. In game 2, Dom Presto went 3 for 3 with 2 runs and an RBI, while Nick Bisaccia hit 2 and scored 2 RBIs. On the mound, Corning native Zack Nelson combined with Gardner Meeks for 5 strikeouts and just 1 earned run in game 2.

Elmira now has 2 off days, before returning home to face Newark, on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.