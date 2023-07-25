ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira Pioneers have been honored by the PGCBL.

The Elmira Pioneers have once again swept the PGCBL weekly awards. Pios standouts John Schroeder and Gardner Meeks have been named the PGCBL Player and Pitcher of the Week. Schroeder delivered a huge week at the plate for Elmira, while Meeks claimed his 2nd league award of the season, on the mound.

Schroeder had a big week for the Pios, batting .393, with 13 RBIs and 8 runs on 11 hits. On the mound, Meeks was nearly perfect, posting a 0.90 ERA, with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings of work. Elmira has had a great season in 2023, currently sitting in 2nd in the Western Division. The Pios are no stranger to PGCBL weekly awards, as Meeks earned his first award on June 27th, while Devin Murray and Matt Granato swept the honors one week prior.

The Pioneers return home to Dunn Field tomorrow night. Elmira hosts the Newark Pilots at 6:35 p.m.