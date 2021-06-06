Pios top Jamestown for third straight win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have now won three straight games.

The Pioneers defeated the Jamestown Tarp Skunks 3-2 on Sunday at Dunn Field. Kolbe Aven hit a two-run double deep to right field to put Jamestown in front 2-0 in the fourth inning. Elmira would cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the fourth on an RBI groundout to second base by Dom Popa. Donovan Montgomery would put the Pios in front for good with a two-run double to left in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Logan Jones made the start for Elmira and allowed two earned runs while striking out four in five innings of work to earn the win. Cam Hill pitched two scoreless innings in relief and had four strikeouts to pick up the save.

The Elmira Pioneers (3-1) are on the road against the Batavia Muckdogs on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.