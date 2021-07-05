Power deal Pioneers fifth straight loss

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Niagara Power got off to a fast start on Monday at Dunn Field as they dealt the Elmira Pioneers their fifth straight loss.

The Power scored eight runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-3 win in seven innings. Scott Ogrin hit a grand slam to left field in the first inning to give the Power a 5-0 lead. Noah Marcelo added a two-run double to left to put Niagara up 8-0. The Pioneers got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the first inning on a two-run double to left center by Ben Schorr to cut the lead to 8-2.

The Elmira Pioneers (13-12) host the Oneonta Outlaws on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.