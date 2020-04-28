Prattsburgh’s Mason Putnam to play college basketball at D’Youville

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – Prattsburgh basketball standout Mason Putnam has made his college basketball plans.

Putnam has announced that he will play at the Division II level for D’Youville College in Buffalo. The senior guard helped the Vikings win a Section V Class D2 title this past season. Putnam was a scoring machine in his career with the Vikings as he scored a program record 2,515 career points.

Putnam finished his High School basketball career as the eighth highest leading scorer in New York State history and the second highest leading scorer in Section V history behind Miles Brown.