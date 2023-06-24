HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad and Hitmen standout Matt Procopio will get a new opportunity to showcase his baseball skills.

Horseheads Hitmen infielder Matt Procopio has been selected to represent the NYCBL at the NACSB Prospect Games. The games are hosted by the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball and is funded in part by Major League Baseball. The event brings top prospects from 8 leagues together, for a showcase. This year’s event takes place this Monday, June 26th at Liberty University in Virginia.

Procopio will be the only representative from the Horseheads Hitmen, touting 8 hits, 7 RBIs, and a .348 batting average in 7 games this season. The Horseheads grad was named NYCBL Player of the Night on June 15th, for a 3-hit, 5 RBI game against Hornell. The Hitmen standout plays regular season college baseball at Niagara County Community College. This past season, Procopio and the Thunderwolves won a NJCAA Division III Region III title, WNYAC Conference title, and played in the NJCAA World Series. At Niagara County CC, Procopio is teammates with fellow Hitmen, Riley Loomis and Matt Coon, as well as, Elmira Pioneer Bradyn Coletta.

The NACSB Games will begin Monday at 10 a.m. with the NYCBL taking on the Hamptons League and concludes on Wednesday. Both of the NYCBL’s games are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hornell Steamers standout Tim Burns will join Procopio on team NYCBL. The University of Maine, Presque Isle senior is batting .310, with 13 hits, and 4 home runs on the season.