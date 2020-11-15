Rams move on in sectionals

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team is one step closer to winning another sectional title.

The top-seeded Rams shut out ninth-seeded Wayland Cohocton 5-0 at home on Saturday in the Section V Class B2 quarterfinals. Zach Musso scored on a header on a corner kick by Braden Yartym to give Haverling a 2-0 lead in the first half. DJ Smith scored a goal late in the first half to give the Rams a 3-0 lead at halftime. Keefer Calkins led the Rams in scoring with two goals.

The Rams won a sectional title and made it all the way to the state semifinals last season.

Haverling will now play fifth-seeded Williamson in the semifinals on Tuesday.