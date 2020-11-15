Rams move on in sectionals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team is one step closer to winning another sectional title.

The top-seeded Rams shut out ninth-seeded Wayland Cohocton 5-0 at home on Saturday in the Section V Class B2 quarterfinals. Zach Musso scored on a header on a corner kick by Braden Yartym to give Haverling a 2-0 lead in the first half. DJ Smith scored a goal late in the first half to give the Rams a 3-0 lead at halftime. Keefer Calkins led the Rams in scoring with two goals.

The Rams won a sectional title and made it all the way to the state semifinals last season.

Haverling will now play fifth-seeded Williamson in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now