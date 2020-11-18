Rams roll into sectional finals

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team rolled into the sectionals finals on Tuesday behind a big performance by Keefer Calkins.

The top-seeded Rams rolled past fifth-seeded Williamson at home 6-0 in the Section V Class B2 semifinals. Calkins scored less than three minutes into the game on an assist by Zach Musso to put the Rams in front 1-0. Calkins scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half and put Haverling up 3-0 late in the first half on an assist by Braden Yartym for a natural hat trick. Calkins scored four goals in the first half to give the Rams a 4-0 lead at halftime and finished the game with five goals. Nate Musso added a goal in the second half for Haverling.

Haverling (13-1) will host sixth-seeded Bishop Kearney in the sectional finals on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

