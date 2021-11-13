Rams roll into state finals

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team will play for a state title on Sunday.

The second-ranked Rams rolled past fourth-ranked Beekmantown in the Class B state semifinals 7-0 on Saturday in Middletown. Keefer Calkins had a hat trick in the first half for the Rams and Zach Musso and Ezra Hoad scored first half goals for Haverling.

Haverling will play Skaneateles in the Class B state finals at 10:00 am on Sunday in Middletown.

Check out the highlights and High School scoresfrom Saturday are listed below.

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

Boys soccer

Class B state semifinals

Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0

Girls soccer

Class C state semifinals

AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Volleyball

Class AA state quarterfinals

Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1

Class D state quarterfinals

Candor 3, LaFayette 0

Football

Section IV 8-man finals

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12

District IV Class AA semifinals

Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7

Section V Class C finals

East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT