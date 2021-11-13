Rams roll into state finals

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team will play for a state title on Sunday.
The second-ranked Rams rolled past fourth-ranked Beekmantown in the Class B state semifinals 7-0 on Saturday in Middletown. Keefer Calkins had a hat trick in the first half for the Rams and Zach Musso and Ezra Hoad scored first half goals for Haverling.
Haverling will play Skaneateles in the Class B state finals at 10:00 am on Sunday in Middletown.
(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)
Boys soccer
Class B state semifinals
Haverling 7, Beekmantown 0
Girls soccer
Class C state semifinals
AuSable Valley 2, Elmira Notre Dame 0
Volleyball
Class AA state quarterfinals
Pine Bush 3, Horseheads 1
Class D state quarterfinals
Candor 3, LaFayette 0
Football
Section IV 8-man finals
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 50, Groton 12
District IV Class AA semifinals
Mount Carmel 35, Troy 7
Section V Class C finals
East Rochester/Gananda 18, Haverling 12 – F/OT