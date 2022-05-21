CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons are heading back to the big stage.

The Corning Community College softball team won their second straight Region III title on Friday with an 11-2 win at home against Niagara County in a winner-take-all game three. Odessa-Montour grad and Region III Player of the Year Grace Vondracek hit a grand slam and Grace Talbut also homered for Corning.

The Red Barons will head to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament on May 25-28 in Syracuse for a second straight year. Corning made it all the way to the national title game a year ago against Rock Valley in which they fell 13-2. The Red Barons are aiming for another deep run and know what it’s like to play on the big stage. “Some of us know what it feels like to be on that field and some off us don’t and I think that will give us a little bit of an edge,” said Vondracek.

Corning head coach Stacy Johnson says the team stepped it up to reach their goal of a second straight regional title. “Our goal was to win a regional championship and get a chance to play in Syracuse again so anything after here is just icing on the cake,” said Johnson.

The Red Barons (37-6) will learn their first round match-up as the NJCAA Division III bracket will be unveiled on Sunday at noon on njcaa.org/network.