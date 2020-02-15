Red Barons end regular season with fourth straight win

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College men’s basketball team ended their regular season by earning their fourth straight win on Saturday.

The Red Barons defeated Jefferson at home 80-74. Sam Kelly scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for Corning. Amoni Clarke and Malik White each added 14 points for the Red Barons. Nick Craig had a double-double for Corning with 10 points and 10 assists. Joshua Newman lead the Cannoneers in scoring with 19 points.

Corning ends their regular season with an overall record of 16-9, and a 10-2 record in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. NJCAA Region 3 tournament seeding will be completed over the next few days.

The Corning Community College women lost at home to Jefferson 57-48. Watkins Glen grad Taylor Kelly scored a team-high 15 points for the Red Barons. Alyson Crosby had a game-high 18 points for Jefferson.

Corning (12-13) hosts Bryant & Stratton College on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

