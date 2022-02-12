Red Barons fall to Jefferson in doubleheader

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College basketball lost both games of a doubleheader at home against Jefferson on Saturday.

The Corning men’s team lost a thriller to the Cannoneers on a buzzer-beater 86-83. The Red Barons rallied late as Damont Hanton made a 3-pointer from the corner and scored a basket down low in the final 18 seconds of the second half to tie the game at 83. Howard Turner would bank in a 3-pointer right before the buzzer for Jefferson to give the Cannoneers the win.

Jefferson completed the sweep by defeating the Corning women’s team 70-52. Corning Community College is on the road in a doubleheader against Onondaga Community College on Tuesday with the women’s game beginning at 5:00 p.m.