DEWITT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons made another deep run at a national championship for a second straight season.

(Photo courtesy: Corning Red Barons Softball)

(Video courtesy: NJCAA)

The Corning Community College softball team made it all the way to the national championship game at the NJCAA Softball DIII National Championship for a second straight year. The Red Barons entered the national title game needing two wins against defending national champs Rock Valley and the Golden Eagles won game one 9-2 to win their 8th straight DIII National Championship.

Rock Valley scored two runs in the second inning and a solo home run by Kayla Freiberg in the third inning gave the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead. The Red Barons cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Region III Player of the Year and O-M grad Grace Vondracek. Rock Valley would answer back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and five more runs in the sixth.

The Red Barons finish as national runner-up for the second straight season. Rock Valley defeated Corning in the national title game last year 13-2. Corning Community College finishes another huge season as Region III champs for a second straight year and finish with a record of 40-8.