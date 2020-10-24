Red Barons finish in second place at MSAC Championships

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College men’s cross country team had an impressive performance at the MSAC Championships on Saturday.

The Red Barons finished in second place as a team in the 8k race. Hayden Belanger finished in second place overall for Corning with a time of 29:34.6. Brody Glick took home fourth place with a time of 30:04.8 and Dennis Pierce finished in sixth place for the Red Barons with a time of 31:12.0.

The event was won by host Finger Lakes Community College.

The Red Barons will compete in the NJCAA Region III Championship @ FLCC next Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

