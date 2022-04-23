CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Red Barons kept rolling at home on Saturday.

The Corning Community College softball team swept a doubleheader at home against Monroe Community College 8-0 and 13-3. The Red Barons have now won 19 straight games and are 21-5 this season. Addison grad Bella Benjamin hit a home run in game one for Corning.

In between games the Red Barons honored Lexi Wood for being selected as the 2021 NJCAA D3 Player of the Year and head coach Stacy Johnson for her 600th career win.

Corning Community College is on the road against Genesee in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon.