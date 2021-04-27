Red Barons shine during undefeated season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team is having a season to remember.

The Red Barons are 24-0 this season and are the top-ranked team in the region. Corning has outscored their opponents 279-29 this season and have a team batting average of .440. The Red Barons have hit 14 home runs this season and had 7 home runs this past weekend as they swept Monroe in doubleheader at home.

Corning has also been impressive on the mound this season. Emily McCreery is 12-0 with a 1.03 ERA and has tallied 66 strikeouts. Jayden Hill is also 12-0 for the Red Barons this season with a 1.31 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

Head coach Stacy Johnson credits their success to strong team chemistry. ” I just think our strength is our attitude. We feed off of each other. They compete with each other in a healthy way, in a positive way and they just support each other,” said Johnson.

The Red Barons have six games left in the regular season and hope to finish strong down the stretch. ” It’s just really exciting for us. We’re just ready to continue to work as hard as we possibly can,” said freshman oufielder Kiki Grover.

Corning Community College takes on Herkimer College in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Syracuse starting at 3:00 p.m.