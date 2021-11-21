Red Barons split doubleheader against Hudson Valley C.C.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College basketball split a doubleheader at home against Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday.

The Corning women lost the first game of the doubleheader to the Vikings 72-67 and are now 1-5 this season. Odessa-Montour grad Kara Reese and Sayre grad Gabby Randall each scored 15 points for the Red Barons. Corning is at Jamestown Community College on December 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Corning men defeated Hudson Valley 84-79 for their third straight win and improved to 4-3 this season. Damont Hanton scored 19 points for Corning and Elmira grad Bryce Smith added 14 points for the Red Barons. Corning is on the road against Columbia-Greene Community College on December 5th at 1:00 p.m.