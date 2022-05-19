CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An NJCAA Region III softball champion will be crowned on Friday.

The top-seeded Corning Community College softball team split the first two games of a best-of-three series at home against fourth-seeded Niagara County Community College in the NJCAA Region III Finals on Friday. The Red Barons had their 33-game winning streak snapped in game one 13-4 in five innings. Shelby Wolf hit a 3-run home run for the Thunderwolves. Addison grad Bella Benjamin hit a solo home run for the Red Barons.

Corning bounced back with a 14-11 win in game two. Edison grad Jodie Burdick and Grace Talbut each hit 2-run home runs for the Red Barons. Burdick went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and had four RBI’s for Corning.

Corning (36-6) will try to win their second straight NJCAA Region III title when they host Niagara County in a winner-take-all game three on Friday at noon.