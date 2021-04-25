Red Barons sweep Monroe to stay undefeated

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team displayed plenty of power on Sunday as they stayed undefeated this season.

Corning swept a doubleheader at home against Monroe Community College. The Red Barons won game one in five innings 17-0. Jill Murray, Lexi Wood, and Grace Vondracek all hit home runs in game one for CCC. Emily McCreery moved to 12-0 this season and threw a one-hitter while striking out four.

Corning completed the sweep with a 17-2 win in five innings in game two. Kiki Grover, Lexi Wood, Jill Murray, and Hailey Burdick hit home runs for the Red Barons in game two. Jayden Hill moved to 12-0 and allowed just one earned run and struck out five in five innings. Amber Gerringer hit a two-run home run for Monroe in game two.

Corning Community College improves to 24-0 this season and takes on Herkimer College in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Syracuse starting at 3:00 p.m.