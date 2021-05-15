Red Barons win NJCAA Region III title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team won their first Region III title since 2014 on Saturday.

The Red Barons got off to a quick start en route to a 19-2 win at home against Mohawk Valley in a winner-take-all game three in the NJCAA Region III finals. Thomas A. Edison grad Hailey Burdick hit a three-run home run for Corning during a four-run first inning. Corning would plate four more runs in the second inning. Odessa-Montour grad Grace Vondracek and Horseheads’ Jill Murray each hit RBI doubles for the Red Barons and Burdick added a two-run double to put Corning in front 8-0 after two innings.

A solo home run by Kimberly Birmingham in the fourth inning put Mohawk Valley on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 8-1. Corning would answer back in the bottom half with four more runs to take a 12-1 lead. Jayden Hill made the start on the mound for CCC and went the distance to earn her second win in the series and was named the Tournament MVP.

Burdick and Murray were named to the All-Tournament Team along with Mohawk Valley’s Elana Calicchia and Trinity Critelli.

Corning Community College (34-1) now advances to the NJCAA Division III Softball Championships in Syracuse later this month.