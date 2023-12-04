HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for softball players 18 and older, to dust off their gloves and return to the diamond.

In October, the Horseheads 18 and up softball division announced their first full league season. As of December 1st, interested players can sign up for the league with the QR code below for an early bird price $45 until December 31st. After December 31st, the price will rise to $50 per player. This season the league games will begin on April 23rd and run on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. at Gardner Road School. The season will culminate with the return of the Horseheads Summer Blast Tournament, which will have a new name. The 2024 iteration of the event will be called the Missy Love Memorial Softball Tournament and will take place at the Holding Point.

Scan the code with a smartphone to register for the Horseheads 18 and up softball league.

Those who may not be able to scan the QR code can follow this link to the registration page.

18 Sports will have more of the first full season of the Horseheads 18 and up softball league as games approach.