BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond earned all-conference honors for work on the field and in the classroom for Binghamton University softball.

(Photo Courtesy of Binghamton University Athletics)

Alli Richmond was named as an America East first-team all-conference and all-academic selection, on Tuesday. Richmond has now made both all-academic and first-team all-conference two years in a row. The Horseheads grad will now go into the record books for the Bearcats as the 10th player to earn two-career first-team conference selections and the 7th to be selected for two all-academic honors.

Heading into the America East tournament, the graduate student is batting .290 with 5 home runs and 28 RBIs on 38 hits. Richmond has had a stellar season as a part of the Bearcat infield notching a career high 72 putouts.

In addition to the America East selections, Richmond is the 2022-23 recipient on Binghamton University’s Jessie A. Godfrey Award for career achievement and leadership.

Binghamton will next take the field at UMBC in Maryland for the America East Tournament. Richmond and the Bearcats have a first round bye, as the 2nd seed and will face the winner of Wednesday’s match-up between UAlbany and Maine. The second round game will take place this Thursday, May 11th at 1:30 p.m. America East tournament games will be available to watch at americaeast.com.