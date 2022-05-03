VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Alli Richmond has earned an America East weekly honor.

(Video courtesy: @BinghamtonSOFT)

(Photo courtesy: bubearcats.com)

The senior infielder has been named the America East Player of the Week. Richmond had a big weekend at the plate for Binghamton University softball in a three-game sweep at home over Hartford this past weekend. The Horseheads grad went 5-for-8 with three home runs and six RBI’s for the Bearcats. Richmond now has a career-high seven-game hitting streak for Binghamton (19-19, 6-6 AE) who have won five of their past six games.

Binghamton hosts Albany on Wednesday at 3 p.m.