Riley and Logan Olmstead win Patriot League Championship at Loyola

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WETM) – Corning grads Riley and Logan Olmstead won a Patriot League Championship at Loyola on Saturday.

The Loyola women’s lacrosse team defeated Lehigh 11-6 to win their fifth Patriot League title in seven years. The Twin sisters are in their sophomore season for the Greyhounds. Riley plays defense and Logan is a midfielder for Loyola. Riley has made 10 starts for the Greyhounds and Logan has made a start and played in six games for Loyola. Livy Rosenzweig scored four goals and had an assist for the Greyhounds against Lehigh in the title game.

Loyola (11-2) clinches their ninth NCAA tournament appearance in the last 10 seasons.

(Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com/Larry French)