BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Riley Davis reached a new career-high at Canisius on Saturday.

(Photos courtesy: gogriffs.com)

The sophomore midfielder had a big game for the Canisius women’s lacrosse team in their 17-15 victory at home against Iona. Davis tallied a career-high five points on three goals and two assists in the win. Riley has 15 goals and three assists for Canisius this season. The Griffs improved to 7-3 this season with the win.

Davis, who was an All-League and Brine National Team member at Corning High School, racked up over 100 career points for the Hawks.

Canisius hosts Siena on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.