ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Corning grads are headed to the NCAA Tournament with the Greyhounds.

(Photos courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com)

Corning grads Riley and Logan Olmstead are heading to the big dance with the Loyola women’s lacrosse team. The Greyhounds earned their sixth Patriot League Championship Saturday afternoon with a 15-8 win over Navy. Loyola has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds.

The sisters are both juniors and play defense at Loyola. Riley and Logan have both started all 19 games this season for the Greyhounds. Riley has nine ground balls this season and Logan has eight ground balls for Loyola this season.

Loyola (18-1) hosts Mount St. Mary’s in the first round on Friday at 3 p.m.